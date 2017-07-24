Woman assaulted

A WOMAN was punched several times while in her car in Caversham.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the attack which happened at about 5pm on June 28.

The victim, who is in her forties, was driving her silver Mercedes estate on Southdown Road in the direction of Evesham Road, when another vehicle pulled in front of her car, causing her to stop.

The driver of the vehicle, a silver Vauxhall Vectra, got out of the car and approached the woman’s vehicle, which had its window open. He punched the woman several times through the open window, and then got back into his car and drove off.

The man is described as white, in his early seventies, around 5ft 11in tall and of a heavy build. He was clean shaven, with white hair and side burns.

Police are appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information should call the police on 101, quoting incident reference 43170189997.