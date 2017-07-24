River bar flats plan

PLANS have been submitted to convert the top floor of a river bar in Caversham into three properties.

Omer Yucei wants to create two two-bedroom dwellings and one one-bed property at the Island Bar on Pipers Island, near Caversham Bridge.

A design and access statement from Colony Architects said a recent fire safety restriction had made the top floor redundant.

The application says the homes would make the bar more economically viable by reducing the scale of the operation and would reduce the noise and conflicts with surrounding residential properties.

The site is accessed from a footbridge spurring off Caversham Bridge and would be improved with the building of a new metal bridge, raised above current and future flood risk levels.

The application concluded: “The issues of flooding and noise have been addressed within the reports and design alterations. It should therefore be considered that this building is suitable for partial residential conversion.”

Reading Borough Council will make the final decision.