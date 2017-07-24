Monday, 24 July 2017

Bike stolen

A MOTORCYCLE was stolen from a Caversham cul-de-sac.

The white and black Honda PCX 125 scooter, which had a 13 registration plate, was taken from Queen Street, off Hemdean Road,  at some point between 6pm on Friday last week and 8am on Monday.

According to residents, a man was chased off after trying to steal a bicycle from a neighbouring property a few days earlier.

