Monday, 31 July 2017

Flasher hunt

A DOG walker exposed himself to a woman in Caversham.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which took place in Gosbrook Road at 7.30pm on July 15.

The offender is described as white, tanned or possibly olive-skinned, of medium build, in his late twenties, around 5ft 8in with dark brown hair. He was wearing a cream T-shirt, navy chino shorts and walking a grey dog, possibly a schnauzer.

Anyone with information should call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference 43170209213.

