Caversham braces itself for Reading Festival

RESIDENTS of Caversham have been warned to expect traffic jams during this year’s Reading Festival.

About 100,000 people are expected to attend the annual music event, which takes place next Friday to Sunday.

Roads are expected to become busier during next week as fans arrive and then again on bank holiday Monday when they depart.

Reading Borough Council says people should plan their journeys carefully and allow plenty of time or, if possible, cycle or walk.

Parking restrictions will be in place around the Richfield Avenue site and the area should be avoided if possible.

Festival car parking is available at Mapledurham and Kings Meadow. Hills Meadow Car Park will be the dedicated area for drop off/pick up.

A temporary traffic management system will be in place at various locations around Reading.

The Thames Path will be closed between Scours Lane and the far end of Thames Side Promenade from 9pm to 6am for each day of the festival.

During the event residents can call a special hotline number 03330 035931 between 9am and 5pm or email licensing@reading.

gov.uk