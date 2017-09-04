Sleeping rough

Remenham company Practicus is supporting Launchpad’s Big Sleep Out at Queen Anne’s School in Caversham on the night of September 1.

David Webb, director, fintech and payments technology, is among those who have signed up to sleep out for one night to raise money and awareness of homelessness in Reading.

He decided to help after witnessing the problem and talking to a homeless man.

Amanda McDonnell, Launchpad’s marketing manager, said: “It’s heartening to see people are moved by those less fortunate than themselves and want to help make a difference. Our Big Sleep Out is a tiny insight into what it’s really like to sleep rough — after sleeping out for 12 hours we all return home to a safe home, hot shower and warm bed. The reality of homelessness is that it carries on night after night.”

For more information, visit www.launchpadreading.org.uk