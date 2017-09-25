Veteran produce grower takes the honours at two Caversham horticultural shows

New school not included in draft of neighbourhood plan
A DEVELOPER’S offer to build a new £6million ... [more]
Monday, 25 September 2017
VETERAN grower Jim McCartney was top of the crops at two horticultural shows in Caversham.
He won three trophies and came first in 13 vegetables classes at the Caversham Allotment Holders and Gardens Association show.
He then claimed another five trophies and won 14 classes at the Caversham Horticultural Society show.
Mr McCartney, from Tilehurst, has supported both shows for years, exhibiting produce including tomatoes, potatoes, onions, cucumbers and shallots.
The association’s show, now in its 116th year, was held at Caversham Hall in St John’s Road and attracted more entries than last year.
Show secretary Hazel Addington said: “There was all the usual awe-inspiring produce on display, from stunning flowers to enormous and near-perfect vegetables, as well as assorted handicrafts and beautifully prepared bakes and preserves in the cookery section.
“As usual, the children outshone everyone, showing really creative displays of the best-dressed potato and animals sculpted out of fruit and veg.
“Tables and chairs were available so the visitors could put their feet up and enjoy a cuppa and a slice of home-made cake while they chatted to friends and family. The fact that all the seats in the tea zone were occupied, coupled with the continuous hum of conversation, suggests this was appreciated.
“The other, more objective, measure of demand was the fact that the tea stall almost ran out of cake!”
Ann Briggs, who chairs the society’s show, paid tribute to Mr McCartney, saying: “He wins cups because his standard is so high and we are always very pleased to welcome him.”
She added: “We had quite a few children entering, which was pleasing as we like to bolster the numbers of gardeners for the future.
“We had a similar number of entries to previous years. What stood out was a very nice display of mixed herbs and we also had some very interesting vegetables.”
The full results were as follows:
Caversham Allotment Holders Association show
Caversham Allotment Holders Association Vegetable Sheild (best exhibit in class 1) — J McCartney
Challenge Cup (best dish of vegetables) — J McCartney
FG Back Trophy (best exhibit in vegetable section) — J McCartney
Bernard Stretch Memorial Plaque (best dahlia exhibit) —
A Schofield
Association Novice Cup (best exhibit in novice vegetable section) — J Morgan
Dorrell Cup (best exhibit in flower section) — J Morgan
Open Challenge Cup (best vase of dahlias) — A Schofield
S Pendall Cup (best vase of chrysanthemums) — Not awarded
Bert Cowlard Memorial Shield (best exhibit in novice flower section) —
A Schofield
Melville Cup (best exhibit in fruit section) — A Watts
Caversham Allotment Holders Association Decorative Cup (best exhibit in floral art section) — J Morgan
Miss Gardiner Cup (best exhibit in handicraft section) — S Newnham
Len Masters Memorial Cup (best exhibit in cookery section) — J Morgan
R H S Banksian Medal (highest total prize money in horticultural classes) —
J Morgan
Muriel Porter Children’s Cup (best exhibit in children’s section) —
Z Hodge, aged nine
Vegetables
Collection of four kinds of vegetables: 1 J McCartney
Potatoes, three white: 1 J McCartney
Potatoes, three coloured: 1 J McCartney
Potatoes, dish of two varieties, three of each variety: 1 J McCartney
Onions, three large: No entries
Onions, five round to pass through 3in ring: 1 J McCartney
Shallots, nine large: No entries
Shallots, nine pickling (max diameter 30mm): 1 J McCartney
Collection of six kinds of vegetables, one of each: 1 J McCartney; 2 M South
Runner beans, six pods: 1 J McCartney; 2 M South; 3 R Fox
Carrots, three long pointed:
1 J McCartney; 2 M South
Carrots, three other than long (stump rooted): 1 J McCartney
Beetroot, three: 1 J Green;
2 J Morgan; 3 M South
Lettuce, two: No entries
Leeks, two: No entries
Marrows, two table (not more than 380mm): 1 I Carter; 2 C Froud
Courgettes, three (length 100mm to 200mm): 1 M South
Tomatoes, five medium (approximate diameter 65mm): 1 J McCartney;
2 C Froud; 3 D Grey
Tomatoes, nine small fruited or cherry (max diameter 35mm):
1 J McCartney; 2 M Heavan; 3 L Webb
Sweetcorn, two cobs with silks on:
1 I Heavan; 2 R Fox; 3 L Webb
Any other vegetable not included in previous classes: 1 M South; R Fox;
3 J Morgan
Collection of three kinds of vegetables used for salad, numbers optional:
1 J McCartney; 2 A Schofield;
3 C Froud
Truss of tomatoes: 1 D Grey;
2 I Carter
Trug of mixed vegetables: 1 C Froud
Most oddly shaped vegetable:
1 A Schofield; 2 H Addington
Longest runner bean: 1 A Schofield;
2 M South; 3 H Addington
Heaviest vegetable (any): No entries
Flowers
Asters, five blooms: 3 A Froud
Dahlias, three blooms medium decorative (170mm to 220mm): Not awarded
Dahlias, three blooms medium cactus and/or semi-cactus (170mm to 220mm): 1 A Schofield; 2 A Froud
Dahlias, five blooms pom (max 52mm): 1 A Schofield; 2 A Froud;
3 J Morgan
Dahlia, one speciman, large or giant bloom: 1 A Schofield; 2 A Froud
Chrysanthemums, three blooms any cultivar or cultivars: 1 A Schofield;
2 J Morgan
Spray chrysanthemums, five blooms mixed: 1 J Morgan
Gladioli, three spikes, one variety: No entries
Gladioli, specimen spike: 2 L Carter
Vase of fuchsias, one variety or mixed: 1 H Addington; 2 J Morgan
Fuchsia in a pot: 1 H Addington
Vase of HT roses, three bloom, one variety or mixed: 1 J McCartney;
2 J Huelsman
Specimen rose, one bloom or one stem cluster flowered: 1 A Froud;
2 J McCartney; 3 R Fox
Vase of mixed flowers: 1 J Morgan
Vase of flowers of one kind other than in classes 28-47: 1 J Morgan;
2 R Fox; 3 M South
Vase of annuals, max six stems: No entries
Vase of perennials, max six stems:
1 J Morgan; 2 M South; 3 R Fox
Foliage pot plant: 1 S Newman
Flowering pot plant: No entrants
Vase of fresh cut herbs, one variety or mixed: 1 R Fox; 1 A Froud; 3 M South
Members novice vegetables and fruit
Onions, three: 1 C Froud; 2 R Fox;
3 L Webb
Potatoes,three: 1 G Hodge;
2 R Hodge; 3 L Webb
Runner beans, six pods:
1 A Schofield; 2 H Addington;
3 I Carter
Tomatoes, three: 1 C Froud; 2 L Webb; 3 R Fox
Marrow, one (not more than 350mm): 1 R Fox; 2 L Webb; 3 C Froud
Beetroot: 1 J Morgan
Collection of three kinds of vegetable: 1 A Schofield; 2 L Webb;
3 C Froud
Carrots, three: 1 L Webb
Courgettes, four approximately 150mm: 1 A Schofield; 3 L Webb
Any other vegetable not included in classes 48-56, number optional: 1 J Fox; 2 K White; 3 R Fox
Apples, three, one variety with storks, dessert or cooking: 1 J Morgan;
2 L Webb; 3 R Hodge
Any kind of fruit, one variety (stalks on soft fruit): 1 J Morgan; 2 L Webb
Novice flowers
Dahlias, three blooms, one variety or mixed: 1 A Schofield; 2 H Addington;
3 P Addington
Chrysanthemums, three blooms or three stems sprays any cultivator or cultivars: 1 J Morgan; 2 C Froud;
3 H Addington
Vase of three kinds of flowers, one stem of each kind: 1 J Morgan
Vase of flowers, one variety of mixed, minimum three stems: 1 A Schofield;
2 H Addington; 3 C Froud
Specimen rose, one bloom or one stem cluster flowered: 1 A Schofield;
2 C Froud; 3 L Carter
Any kind of flower, one stem, one stem/spike: 1 C Froud; 2 J Morgan;
3 A Schofield
Vase of home-grown foliage, mixed (no buds or flowers): 1 H Addington
Floral art
“Tea Time” — an arrangement in a teacup using plant materials (accessories allowed): 1 A Froud; 2 J Huelsman
Arrangement of your choice:
1 E Hodge; 2 R Hodge
Fruit
Dessert apples, five: 1 J Morgan;
2 A Watts; 3 I Carter
Cooking apples, five: 1 A Watts;
2 J Morgan; 3 D Grey
Pears, five: 1 J Morgan; 2 A Watts;
3 M South
Plums, five: 1 L Carter; 2 A Watts
Dish of soft fruit. one variety:
1 L Carter; 2 I Carter; 3 A Watts
Rhubarb, three sticks with heel and 1.5in/4cm of trimmed leaf: 1 A Froud;
2 M South; 3 L Carter
Dish of any other fruit: 1 L Webb;
2 L Carter
Hobby
Mounted photograph taken featuring woodland not exceeding 8in x 6in:
1 A Froud
Mounted photograph of any subject not exceeding 8in x 6in:: 1 R Hodge;
2 A Froud
Handmade greeting card:
1 A Schofield; 2 S Newnham; 3 E Hodge
Handmade lavender bag: 1 S Newnham
Any other item of handicraft:
1 S Newnham; 2 L Webb; 3 J Huelsman
Children
Best decorated egg: 1 P Hodge (aged 13); 2 Z Hodge (aged nine);
3 M Heavan (aged seven)
Vehicle made from a vegetable or fruit: 1 P Hodge (aged 12), 2 Z Hodge (aged eight); 3 I Heavan (aged five)
Edible necklace using sweets, beans, dried fruit: 1 Z Hodge (aged nine);
2 P Hodge (aged 13)
Six decorated biscuits: No entries
Any homemade item of cookery:
1 Z Hodge (aged nine); 2 P Hodge (aged 13); 3 L Fox (aged four)
Cookery
Flapjacks, five: 1 A Schofield;
2 E Hodge; 3 A Watts
Cheese scones, five: 1 A Schofield;
2 E Hodge; 3 R Hodge
Victoria sponge sandwich, one, raspberry jam filling, caster sugar topping:
1 K White; 3 A Froud and A Schofield
Shortbread biscuits, five: 1 A Watts;
2 L Carter; 3 A Schofield
Boiled fruit cake to recipe: 1 A Watts; 2 A Froud; 3 S Newnham
Loaf of bread, labelled whether hand- or machine-made: 1 S Newnham;
2 L Carter
Jar of honey: 1 J Morgan
Homemade jam, jelly, lemon curd, one jar: 1 L Carter; 2 L Webb;
3 C Froud
Top tray awards: Gold J McCartney; silver M South
Top vase: No entries
Caversham Horticultural Society show
Jubilee shield, most points in sections A, B and C, classes 1 to 46: Jim McCartney
Ford Silver Challenge Cup, most points in section A (vegetables), classes 1 to 20: Jim McCartney
Parsons Silver Challenge Cup, most points in section B (fruit) classes 21 to 26: Elaine Rae
Ted Tiffen Cup, most points in section C (flowers), classes 27 to 46: Caroline Johnson
Balmore Cup, most points in section D (novice) classes 47 to 55: Jane Brownlee
Whiskin Cup, most points in section E (domestic), classes 56 to 64: Jane Brownlee
Handicraft Cup, most points in section G (crafts), classes 71 to 77: Caroline Johnson
Devon Cup, most points in section H (floral art), classes 78 to 82: Eileen Joyce
Bob Turner Challenge Cup, winner of class 68: Malcolm South
Jean Sawyer Cup, winner of class 69: Caroline Johnson
Voyle Cup, best exhibit in classes 30 to 33 (dahlias): Jim McCartney
Bert Goodson Trophy, best exhibit, whole show: Jim McCartney
Children’s Cup, most points in children’s section, classes 83 to 90: Giles Rae
McCartney Cup, most points in novice or children’s section, classes 47 to 55 and classes 83 to 90: Giles Rae
Caversham Horticultural Society silver bowl, most points in show: Caroline Johnson
Royal Horticultural Society Banksian Medal, exhibitor gaining most prize money, sections A to C, excluding winners in 2014 and 2016: Jim McCartney
Vegetables (section A)
Five tomatoes, one variety, stalks on: 1 Jim McCartney
Three potatoes, one variety, white:
1 Jim McCartney
Three potatoes, one variety,
coloured: 1 Jim McCartney
Three onions, one variety, globe, under 7.5cm: 1 Jim McCartney
Three onions, one variety, flat, to pass through a 90mm ring:
1 Jim McCartney
Nine shallots, one variety, more than 25mm in diameter: 1 C Johnson
Nine shallots, one variety, under 25mm in diameter: No entry
Three beetroot, one variety, with 76mm stalks: 1 Jim McCartney
Three carrots, one variety, with 76mm stalks: 1 Jim McCartney
Six runner beans, one variety, with stalks: 1 Jim McCartney
Seven French beans, one variety, with stalks: 1 Jim McCartney
One corn on the cob with silks on:
1 L Cooper
Truss of green tomatoes:
1 C Johnson
Truss of cherry tomatoes: No entry
One leek: 1 M South
One cucumber: 1 Jim McCartney
Any kind of vegetable: 1 Jim McCartney
Any four vegetables: 1 Jim McCartney
Vase of culinary herbs, minimum of three kinds: 1 L Carson
Three courgettes, one variety:
1 Jim McCartney
Fruit (section B)
Three dessert apples, one variety, with stalks: 1 E Rae
Three cooking apples, one variety, with stalks: 1 V Wing
Three pears, one variety, with stalks: 1 E Rae
Plate of three mixed fruit: 1 V Wing
Any kind of fruit: 1 H Blackburn
Six soft fruit: 1 E Rae
Flowers (section C)
Three blooms of large flowered roses: 1 C Johnson
Bowl of roses: 1 S Hambly
Rose bloom floating in a glass:
1 M South
Five blooms of collerette dahlias:
1 M South
Three blooms of dahlias, mixed varieties: C Johnson
Three blooms of dahlias, one variety: 1 Jim McCartney
Specimen bloom of dahlia: 1 S Parrish
Specimen stem of pelargonium:
1 C Johnson
Vase of flowering shrubs, one variety: 1 J Brownlee
Vase of annuals, one variety:
1 M South
Vase of annuals, mixed varieties:
1 M South
Three stems of cosmos: 1 J Brownlee
One sunflower bloom: 1 P Smith
Vase of three of fuchsia, mixed:
1 C Johnson
One specimen stem fuchsia:
C Johnson
Vase of any other kind of perennials, mixed, excluding flowers from the above classes: 1 S Hambly
Six stems of foliage, minimum three different varieties: 1 A Siddall
Fuchsia in a pot: No entries
Foliage pot plant, up to 15.5cm max size of pot: 1 P Morgan
Flowering pot plant, up to 15.5cm max size of pot: 1 M South
Novice (section D)
Five runner beans, one variety, with stalks: 1 F Parrish
Three onions, one variety: No entry
Three potatoes, one variety: No entry
Any kind of vegetable: 1 P Smith
Two apples, one variety, with stalks, dessert or cooking: 1 J Brownlee
Any other kind of fruit, one variety: No entry
Vase of mixed flowers: 1 J Brownlee
Vase of one kind of flower:
1 F Serjeant
Floral art, an exhibit using natural plant materials and accessories: No entry
Jar of home-produced clear honey: 1 H Blackburn
Jar of jam: 1 J South
Jar of chutney: 1 G Rowlands
Small bottle of fruit liqueur:
1 M Carson
Five small sausage rolls:
1 E Acheson
Three chocolate eclairs: 1 J Brownlee
Five squares of parkin: 1 J South
Victoria sandwich, raspberry jam filling, caster sugar on top:
1 J Brownlee
Five honey snap biscuits: 1 E Rae
Miscellaneous (section F)
Longest runner bean: 1 M South
Ice cream tub-sized container of homemade compost: 1 B Howard
Small bonsai tree: 1 L Carson
Bob Turner Challenge Cup (senior members only): 1 M South
Jean Sawyer Cup, vase of mixed garden flowers: 1 C Johnson
Buttonhole, any flowers, with foliage: 1 A Briggs
Handicraft (section G)
Colour photograph taken on a Caversham Horticultural Society outing: 1 C Johnson
Colour photograph of a local landmark: 1 B Howard
Colour photograph of summer:
1 B Howard
Small embroidered item: 1 C Johnson
Knitted item: 1 J South
Decorated bat box (natural materials only): 1 C Johnson
Handmade birthday card: 1 C Johnson
Floral art (section H)
Sunset: 1 E Joyce
Cascade: 1 A Briggs
Exhibit depicting a film title:
1 E Joyce
Petite, an exhibit: 1 E Joyce
Minature: 1 A Briggs
Garden in a half seed tray: 1 G Rae
Monster made from fruit and/or vegetables: 1 G Rae and O Howard
Mustard and cress grown in an unusual container: No entries
Any kind of vegetable: 1 I Heaven
Vase of any kind of flower: 1 G Rae
Potted cactus: 1 T Rae
Photo of a local landmark: No entry
Three flapjacks: 1 A Rae
25 September 2017
More News:
New school not included in draft of neighbourhood plan
A DEVELOPER’S offer to build a new £6million ... [more]
Wargrave Local History Society - The history of the WI
A PRESENTATION about the history of the Women’s ... [more]
Sponsored swimmers go that extra length for lido appeal
MORE than 60 people took part in a sponsored swim ... [more]
Ultrafast broadband on way to village centre after all
ULTRAFAST broadband is to be made available in ... [more]