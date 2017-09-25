Veteran produce grower takes the honours at two Caversham horticultural shows

VETERAN grower Jim McCartney was top of the crops at two horticultural shows in Caversham.

He won three trophies and came first in 13 vegetables classes at the Caversham Allotment Holders and Gardens Association show.

He then claimed another five trophies and won 14 classes at the Caversham Horticultural Society show.

Mr McCartney, from Tilehurst, has supported both shows for years, exhibiting produce including tomatoes, potatoes, onions, cucumbers and shallots.

The association’s show, now in its 116th year, was held at Caversham Hall in St John’s Road and attracted more entries than last year.

Show secretary Hazel Addington said: “There was all the usual awe-inspiring produce on display, from stunning flowers to enormous and near-perfect vegetables, as well as assorted handicrafts and beautifully prepared bakes and preserves in the cookery section.

“As usual, the children outshone everyone, showing really creative displays of the best-dressed potato and animals sculpted out of fruit and veg.

“Tables and chairs were available so the visitors could put their feet up and enjoy a cuppa and a slice of home-made cake while they chatted to friends and family. The fact that all the seats in the tea zone were occupied, coupled with the continuous hum of conversation, suggests this was appreciated.

“The other, more objective, measure of demand was the fact that the tea stall almost ran out of cake!”

Ann Briggs, who chairs the society’s show, paid tribute to Mr McCartney, saying: “He wins cups because his standard is so high and we are always very pleased to welcome him.”

She added: “We had quite a few children entering, which was pleasing as we like to bolster the numbers of gardeners for the future.

“We had a similar number of entries to previous years. What stood out was a very nice display of mixed herbs and we also had some very interesting vegetables.”

The full results were as follows:

Caversham Allotment Holders Association show

Caversham Allotment Holders Association Vegetable Sheild (best exhibit in class 1) — J McCartney

Challenge Cup (best dish of vegetables) — J McCartney

FG Back Trophy (best exhibit in vegetable section) — J McCartney

Bernard Stretch Memorial Plaque (best dahlia exhibit) —

A Schofield

Association Novice Cup (best exhibit in novice vegetable section) — J Morgan

Dorrell Cup (best exhibit in flower section) — J Morgan

Open Challenge Cup (best vase of dahlias) — A Schofield

S Pendall Cup (best vase of chrysanthemums) — Not awarded

Bert Cowlard Memorial Shield (best exhibit in novice flower section) —

A Schofield

Melville Cup (best exhibit in fruit section) — A Watts

Caversham Allotment Holders Association Decorative Cup (best exhibit in floral art section) — J Morgan

Miss Gardiner Cup (best exhibit in handicraft section) — S Newnham

Len Masters Memorial Cup (best exhibit in cookery section) — J Morgan

R H S Banksian Medal (highest total prize money in horticultural classes) —

J Morgan

Muriel Porter Children’s Cup (best exhibit in children’s section) —

Z Hodge, aged nine

Vegetables

Collection of four kinds of vegetables: 1 J McCartney

Potatoes, three white: 1 J McCartney

Potatoes, three coloured: 1 J McCartney

Potatoes, dish of two varieties, three of each variety: 1 J McCartney

Onions, three large: No entries

Onions, five round to pass through 3in ring: 1 J McCartney

Shallots, nine large: No entries

Shallots, nine pickling (max diameter 30mm): 1 J McCartney

Collection of six kinds of vegetables, one of each: 1 J McCartney; 2 M South

Runner beans, six pods: 1 J McCartney; 2 M South; 3 R Fox

Carrots, three long pointed:

1 J McCartney; 2 M South

Carrots, three other than long (stump rooted): 1 J McCartney

Beetroot, three: 1 J Green;

2 J Morgan; 3 M South

Lettuce, two: No entries

Leeks, two: No entries

Marrows, two table (not more than 380mm): 1 I Carter; 2 C Froud

Courgettes, three (length 100mm to 200mm): 1 M South

Tomatoes, five medium (approximate diameter 65mm): 1 J McCartney;

2 C Froud; 3 D Grey

Tomatoes, nine small fruited or cherry (max diameter 35mm):

1 J McCartney; 2 M Heavan; 3 L Webb

Sweetcorn, two cobs with silks on:

1 I Heavan; 2 R Fox; 3 L Webb

Any other vegetable not included in previous classes: 1 M South; R Fox;

3 J Morgan

Collection of three kinds of vegetables used for salad, numbers optional:

1 J McCartney; 2 A Schofield;

3 C Froud

Truss of tomatoes: 1 D Grey;

2 I Carter

Trug of mixed vegetables: 1 C Froud

Most oddly shaped vegetable:

1 A Schofield; 2 H Addington

Longest runner bean: 1 A Schofield;

2 M South; 3 H Addington

Heaviest vegetable (any): No entries

Flowers

Asters, five blooms: 3 A Froud

Dahlias, three blooms medium decorative (170mm to 220mm): Not awarded

Dahlias, three blooms medium cactus and/or semi-cactus (170mm to 220mm): 1 A Schofield; 2 A Froud

Dahlias, five blooms pom (max 52mm): 1 A Schofield; 2 A Froud;

3 J Morgan

Dahlia, one speciman, large or giant bloom: 1 A Schofield; 2 A Froud

Chrysanthemums, three blooms any cultivar or cultivars: 1 A Schofield;

2 J Morgan

Spray chrysanthemums, five blooms mixed: 1 J Morgan

Gladioli, three spikes, one variety: No entries

Gladioli, specimen spike: 2 L Carter

Vase of fuchsias, one variety or mixed: 1 H Addington; 2 J Morgan

Fuchsia in a pot: 1 H Addington

Vase of HT roses, three bloom, one variety or mixed: 1 J McCartney;

2 J Huelsman

Specimen rose, one bloom or one stem cluster flowered: 1 A Froud;

2 J McCartney; 3 R Fox

Vase of mixed flowers: 1 J Morgan

Vase of flowers of one kind other than in classes 28-47: 1 J Morgan;

2 R Fox; 3 M South

Vase of annuals, max six stems: No entries

Vase of perennials, max six stems:

1 J Morgan; 2 M South; 3 R Fox

Foliage pot plant: 1 S Newman

Flowering pot plant: No entrants

Vase of fresh cut herbs, one variety or mixed: 1 R Fox; 1 A Froud; 3 M South

Members novice vegetables and fruit

Onions, three: 1 C Froud; 2 R Fox;

3 L Webb

Potatoes,three: 1 G Hodge;

2 R Hodge; 3 L Webb

Runner beans, six pods:

1 A Schofield; 2 H Addington;

3 I Carter

Tomatoes, three: 1 C Froud; 2 L Webb; 3 R Fox

Marrow, one (not more than 350mm): 1 R Fox; 2 L Webb; 3 C Froud

Beetroot: 1 J Morgan

Collection of three kinds of vegetable: 1 A Schofield; 2 L Webb;

3 C Froud

Carrots, three: 1 L Webb

Courgettes, four approximately 150mm: 1 A Schofield; 3 L Webb

Any other vegetable not included in classes 48-56, number optional: 1 J Fox; 2 K White; 3 R Fox

Apples, three, one variety with storks, dessert or cooking: 1 J Morgan;

2 L Webb; 3 R Hodge

Any kind of fruit, one variety (stalks on soft fruit): 1 J Morgan; 2 L Webb

Novice flowers

Dahlias, three blooms, one variety or mixed: 1 A Schofield; 2 H Addington;

3 P Addington

Chrysanthemums, three blooms or three stems sprays any cultivator or cultivars: 1 J Morgan; 2 C Froud;

3 H Addington

Vase of three kinds of flowers, one stem of each kind: 1 J Morgan

Vase of flowers, one variety of mixed, minimum three stems: 1 A Schofield;

2 H Addington; 3 C Froud

Specimen rose, one bloom or one stem cluster flowered: 1 A Schofield;

2 C Froud; 3 L Carter

Any kind of flower, one stem, one stem/spike: 1 C Froud; 2 J Morgan;

3 A Schofield

Vase of home-grown foliage, mixed (no buds or flowers): 1 H Addington

Floral art

“Tea Time” — an arrangement in a teacup using plant materials (accessories allowed): 1 A Froud; 2 J Huelsman

Arrangement of your choice:

1 E Hodge; 2 R Hodge

Fruit

Dessert apples, five: 1 J Morgan;

2 A Watts; 3 I Carter

Cooking apples, five: 1 A Watts;

2 J Morgan; 3 D Grey

Pears, five: 1 J Morgan; 2 A Watts;

3 M South

Plums, five: 1 L Carter; 2 A Watts

Dish of soft fruit. one variety:

1 L Carter; 2 I Carter; 3 A Watts

Rhubarb, three sticks with heel and 1.5in/4cm of trimmed leaf: 1 A Froud;

2 M South; 3 L Carter

Dish of any other fruit: 1 L Webb;

2 L Carter

Hobby

Mounted photograph taken featuring woodland not exceeding 8in x 6in:

1 A Froud

Mounted photograph of any subject not exceeding 8in x 6in:: 1 R Hodge;

2 A Froud

Handmade greeting card:

1 A Schofield; 2 S Newnham; 3 E Hodge

Handmade lavender bag: 1 S Newnham

Any other item of handicraft:

1 S Newnham; 2 L Webb; 3 J Huelsman

Children

Best decorated egg: 1 P Hodge (aged 13); 2 Z Hodge (aged nine);

3 M Heavan (aged seven)

Vehicle made from a vegetable or fruit: 1 P Hodge (aged 12), 2 Z Hodge (aged eight); 3 I Heavan (aged five)

Edible necklace using sweets, beans, dried fruit: 1 Z Hodge (aged nine);

2 P Hodge (aged 13)

Six decorated biscuits: No entries

Any homemade item of cookery:

1 Z Hodge (aged nine); 2 P Hodge (aged 13); 3 L Fox (aged four)

Cookery

Flapjacks, five: 1 A Schofield;

2 E Hodge; 3 A Watts

Cheese scones, five: 1 A Schofield;

2 E Hodge; 3 R Hodge

Victoria sponge sandwich, one, raspberry jam filling, caster sugar topping:

1 K White; 3 A Froud and A Schofield

Shortbread biscuits, five: 1 A Watts;

2 L Carter; 3 A Schofield

Boiled fruit cake to recipe: 1 A Watts; 2 A Froud; 3 S Newnham

Loaf of bread, labelled whether hand- or machine-made: 1 S Newnham;

2 L Carter

Jar of honey: 1 J Morgan

Homemade jam, jelly, lemon curd, one jar: 1 L Carter; 2 L Webb;

3 C Froud

Top tray awards: Gold J McCartney; silver M South

Top vase: No entries

Caversham Horticultural Society show

Jubilee shield, most points in sections A, B and C, classes 1 to 46: Jim McCartney

Ford Silver Challenge Cup, most points in section A (vegetables), classes 1 to 20: Jim McCartney

Parsons Silver Challenge Cup, most points in section B (fruit) classes 21 to 26: Elaine Rae

Ted Tiffen Cup, most points in section C (flowers), classes 27 to 46: Caroline Johnson

Balmore Cup, most points in section D (novice) classes 47 to 55: Jane Brownlee

Whiskin Cup, most points in section E (domestic), classes 56 to 64: Jane Brownlee

Handicraft Cup, most points in section G (crafts), classes 71 to 77: Caroline Johnson

Devon Cup, most points in section H (floral art), classes 78 to 82: Eileen Joyce

Bob Turner Challenge Cup, winner of class 68: Malcolm South

Jean Sawyer Cup, winner of class 69: Caroline Johnson

Voyle Cup, best exhibit in classes 30 to 33 (dahlias): Jim McCartney

Bert Goodson Trophy, best exhibit, whole show: Jim McCartney

Children’s Cup, most points in children’s section, classes 83 to 90: Giles Rae

McCartney Cup, most points in novice or children’s section, classes 47 to 55 and classes 83 to 90: Giles Rae

Caversham Horticultural Society silver bowl, most points in show: Caroline Johnson

Royal Horticultural Society Banksian Medal, exhibitor gaining most prize money, sections A to C, excluding winners in 2014 and 2016: Jim McCartney

Vegetables (section A)

Five tomatoes, one variety, stalks on: 1 Jim McCartney

Three potatoes, one variety, white:

1 Jim McCartney

Three potatoes, one variety,

coloured: 1 Jim McCartney

Three onions, one variety, globe, under 7.5cm: 1 Jim McCartney

Three onions, one variety, flat, to pass through a 90mm ring:

1 Jim McCartney

Nine shallots, one variety, more than 25mm in diameter: 1 C Johnson

Nine shallots, one variety, under 25mm in diameter: No entry

Three beetroot, one variety, with 76mm stalks: 1 Jim McCartney

Three carrots, one variety, with 76mm stalks: 1 Jim McCartney

Six runner beans, one variety, with stalks: 1 Jim McCartney

Seven French beans, one variety, with stalks: 1 Jim McCartney

One corn on the cob with silks on:

1 L Cooper

Truss of green tomatoes:

1 C Johnson

Truss of cherry tomatoes: No entry

One leek: 1 M South

One cucumber: 1 Jim McCartney

Any kind of vegetable: 1 Jim McCartney

Any four vegetables: 1 Jim McCartney

Vase of culinary herbs, minimum of three kinds: 1 L Carson

Three courgettes, one variety:

1 Jim McCartney

Fruit (section B)

Three dessert apples, one variety, with stalks: 1 E Rae

Three cooking apples, one variety, with stalks: 1 V Wing

Three pears, one variety, with stalks: 1 E Rae

Plate of three mixed fruit: 1 V Wing

Any kind of fruit: 1 H Blackburn

Six soft fruit: 1 E Rae

Flowers (section C)

Three blooms of large flowered roses: 1 C Johnson

Bowl of roses: 1 S Hambly

Rose bloom floating in a glass:

1 M South

Five blooms of collerette dahlias:

1 M South

Three blooms of dahlias, mixed varieties: C Johnson

Three blooms of dahlias, one variety: 1 Jim McCartney

Specimen bloom of dahlia: 1 S Parrish

Specimen stem of pelargonium:

1 C Johnson

Vase of flowering shrubs, one variety: 1 J Brownlee

Vase of annuals, one variety:

1 M South

Vase of annuals, mixed varieties:

1 M South

Three stems of cosmos: 1 J Brownlee

One sunflower bloom: 1 P Smith

Vase of three of fuchsia, mixed:

1 C Johnson

One specimen stem fuchsia:

C Johnson

Vase of any other kind of perennials, mixed, excluding flowers from the above classes: 1 S Hambly

Six stems of foliage, minimum three different varieties: 1 A Siddall

Fuchsia in a pot: No entries

Foliage pot plant, up to 15.5cm max size of pot: 1 P Morgan

Flowering pot plant, up to 15.5cm max size of pot: 1 M South

Novice (section D)

Five runner beans, one variety, with stalks: 1 F Parrish

Three onions, one variety: No entry

Three potatoes, one variety: No entry

Any kind of vegetable: 1 P Smith

Two apples, one variety, with stalks, dessert or cooking: 1 J Brownlee

Any other kind of fruit, one variety: No entry

Vase of mixed flowers: 1 J Brownlee

Vase of one kind of flower:

1 F Serjeant

Floral art, an exhibit using natural plant materials and accessories: No entry

Jar of home-produced clear honey: 1 H Blackburn

Jar of jam: 1 J South

Jar of chutney: 1 G Rowlands

Small bottle of fruit liqueur:

1 M Carson

Five small sausage rolls:

1 E Acheson

Three chocolate eclairs: 1 J Brownlee

Five squares of parkin: 1 J South

Victoria sandwich, raspberry jam filling, caster sugar on top:

1 J Brownlee

Five honey snap biscuits: 1 E Rae

Miscellaneous (section F)

Longest runner bean: 1 M South

Ice cream tub-sized container of homemade compost: 1 B Howard

Small bonsai tree: 1 L Carson

Bob Turner Challenge Cup (senior members only): 1 M South

Jean Sawyer Cup, vase of mixed garden flowers: 1 C Johnson

Buttonhole, any flowers, with foliage: 1 A Briggs

Handicraft (section G)

Colour photograph taken on a Caversham Horticultural Society outing: 1 C Johnson

Colour photograph of a local landmark: 1 B Howard

Colour photograph of summer:

1 B Howard

Small embroidered item: 1 C Johnson

Knitted item: 1 J South

Decorated bat box (natural materials only): 1 C Johnson

Handmade birthday card: 1 C Johnson

Floral art (section H)

Sunset: 1 E Joyce

Cascade: 1 A Briggs

Exhibit depicting a film title:

1 E Joyce

Petite, an exhibit: 1 E Joyce

Minature: 1 A Briggs

Garden in a half seed tray: 1 G Rae

Monster made from fruit and/or vegetables: 1 G Rae and O Howard

Mustard and cress grown in an unusual container: No entries

Any kind of vegetable: 1 I Heaven

Vase of any kind of flower: 1 G Rae

Potted cactus: 1 T Rae

Photo of a local landmark: No entry

Three flapjacks: 1 A Rae