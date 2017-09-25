Shop opening

New school not included in draft of neighbourhood plan
A DEVELOPER’S offer to build a new £6million ... [more]
Monday, 25 September 2017
A NEW shop will open in Church Road, Caversham, tomorrow (Saturday).
Humos Aromatherapy is run by the same team behind Le Masseur Personnel, which is next door.
It will sell candles, scents, oils, diffusers and room mist and offer workshops by experts.
25 September 2017
More News:
New school not included in draft of neighbourhood plan
A DEVELOPER’S offer to build a new £6million ... [more]
Wargrave Local History Society - The history of the WI
A PRESENTATION about the history of the Women’s ... [more]
Sponsored swimmers go that extra length for lido appeal
MORE than 60 people took part in a sponsored swim ... [more]
Ultrafast broadband on way to village centre after all
ULTRAFAST broadband is to be made available in ... [more]