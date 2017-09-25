Rower killed on travels

A FORMER member of Upper Thames Rowing Club in Henley has been killed while travelling in the Far East.

The body of Jack Camilleri, of Mill Road, Caversham, has been flown back to the UK after he died in an accident on the Indonesian island of Bali.

The 20-year-old was a former pupil of the Oratory School in Woodcote and was its captain of boats in 2014 and 2015.

He had a long-standing interest in the sport and briefly rowed for Upper Thames during his gap year.

He then went on to study at Oxford Brookes University, where he continued to row. His friends and family have launched a campaign to raise £20,000 for a rowing boat in his memory.

Joseph Smith, headmaster at the Oratory, said: “Our whole school community has been deeply shocked and saddened by Jack’s tragic death.

“He was greatly loved and contributed enormously to the life of the school, both in his time here and afterwards, as he returned to sing in our choir and to coach rowing. He will be desperately missed by all.”

Justin Sutherland, head coach at Upper Thames, said: “Jack was a positive, friendly and popular guy. Although he wasn’t physically very big, he was a very good technical rower.

“He loved the sport and was very keen to try and row for the team at under-23 level.

“It’s frightening and very sad that someone with such a promising future can be here today and gone tomorrow.”

A date for an inquest hearing is yet to be confirmed.

To donate towards the fund-raising campaign, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/jackcamilleri