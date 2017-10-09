Tea instead of coffee for #WorldsBiggestCoffeeMorning

Town awarded sixth bloom gold but misses top prize
Monday, 09 October 2017
CAVERSHAM Preparatory School raised £177.50 with a “Big Tea” afternoon.
Pupils and parents brought in cakes and, after a welcome assembly, they enjoyed a chat about their summer holidays over a cup of tea and cake.
Headteacher Christopher Neal said: “Macmillan Cancer Support is a special charity for a lot of families in our school community.”
09 October 2017
