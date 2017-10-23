Win house for £25.25

Monday, 23 October 2017

A COUPLE from Caversham are selling their £3.5million home by running a game of spot the ball.

Helen and Gary Weller, who designed and built the five-bedroom riverside property in The Warren, are selling tickets for £25 plus a 25p administration fee.

To enter, players have to go online and determine where the centre of a computer-
generated ball is. The competition will close on March 14 next year. 

There are 500,000 tickets for sale and 200,000 must be sold before the deadline for the sale of the house to go through. If not enough tickets are sold, the winner will win 75 per cent of the proceeds.

For more information, visit www.winthehouseofyour
dreams.com

