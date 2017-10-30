We encourage our girls to discover their passions and be the very best they can be

“I BELIEVE that to be the best, you need to know what the best looks like”, says Julia Harrington, Headmistress of Queen Anne’s School, one of the country’s leading independent schools for girls.

“There are no limits to learning, no need to curb curiosity and no ceiling to success. Girls throughout the school are able to recognise excellence and learn how to develop both the skills and the mindset to achieve it.”

Queen Anne’s School was recently rated “excellent” by the Independent Schools Inspectorate for both its academic achievements and personal development.

The 2017 inspection, carried out over two days in March found that: “Queen Anne’s School pupils are educated to a high level in accordance with the school’s aim to promote excellence in all areas of education.” Renowned for academic success, our “No Limits” approach to the girls' learning and development produces excellent results and outstanding achievements in every field. Combined with a learning culture of high aspirations, we have a rich programme of extra-curricular opportunities and excellence in the arts, drama, music and sport.

We want the girls to discover their passions and achieve in all areas, while being empowered to contribute to the lives of others, making an active and positive difference to the world around them.

Queen Anne’s School for girls aged 11to 18 is located in Caversham. The next open morning at Queen Anne’s will take place on Friday, November 17 with tours from 9.30am.

For more information and to reserve a place, visit www.qas.org.uk/bookanevent