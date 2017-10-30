Licence lost

A NEPALESE restaurant in Caversham has lost its right to serve alcohol.

Reading Borough Council has revoked Himalaya Momo House’s licence following a string of breaches, including employing illegal workers.

Two men were caught working there without permission following a raid by police and the Home Office in July. A Nepalese man had overstayed his visa while a man from Bhutan had entered the country illegally.

The restaurant and takeaway in Farnham Drive, Caversham Park, was later fined £20,000.