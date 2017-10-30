Licence lost

DEBBIE McGEE had never heard of her future ... [more]
Monday, 30 October 2017
A NEPALESE restaurant in Caversham has lost its right to serve alcohol.
Reading Borough Council has revoked Himalaya Momo House’s licence following a string of breaches, including employing illegal workers.
Two men were caught working there without permission following a raid by police and the Home Office in July. A Nepalese man had overstayed his visa while a man from Bhutan had entered the country illegally.
The restaurant and takeaway in Farnham Drive, Caversham Park, was later fined £20,000.
30 October 2017
More News:
Garden centre boss in new planning row with council
THE owner of a garden centre near Wargrave ... [more]
Cubs and scouts chat to their counterparts around world
CUBS and scouts in Wargrave spoke to their ... [more]
Wargrave Local History society - the first photographer
MEMBERS were given a talk on photographer William ... [more]
POLL: Have your say