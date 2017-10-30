Protests halt bus cuts plan

A BUS serving Caversham and Emmer Green is no longer in line for the axe.

Reading Buses was proposing to scrap the 24 service and divert the 22 and 25 routes to cover most of its stops.

But now the operator, which is owned by Reading Borough Council, has changed its mind after residents protested about the impact on the elderly and children.

Instead, it is proposing a new 24 route aimed primarily at concessionary pass holders. The service would follow a similar route but would only run on weekdays after the morning rush hour and would no longer serve Reading town centre.

It would start at St Barnabas’ Church in Emmer Green and travel along Rotherfield Way and Hemdean Road to the shops at Church Street. It would then continue into Caversham Heights, serving roads including Priest Hill, The Mount, Albert Road and Blenheim Road, which it didn’t cover before.

The 22 service, whose circuit through Caversham Heights was to be shortened, would still serve Woodcote Road and Highmoor Road but would go via Oakley Road instead of Priest Hill.

The 23, which was to be unaffected, would be diverted along Gosbrook Road, Church Street and Caversham Bridge every day to provide more direct buses to Caversham centre.

The 25, which goes to Sonning Common, would be redirected to cover residential streets off Peppard Road, near the shops in Emmer Green.

The changes would be implemented in February. Public consultation has been extended until November 10 at www.reading-buses.co.uk