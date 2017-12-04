Monday, 04 December 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Men raise £3,000 for shrine

TWO men raised more than £3,000 for the refurbishment of the shrine to Our Lady of Caversham by taking part in a sponsored kayak.

Damian Colehan and Mike Ryan, who are regular worshippers at the Church of Our Lady and St Anne in South View Avenue, paddled more than 50 miles upstream along the Thames from Teddington to Caversham in four days.

The pair, who travelled in a two-man vessel, had reached Chertsey by the end of the first day then embarked on a 12-hour “big push” to Cookham.

On the third day they passed through Marlow and Henley before staying overnight in Sonning and completing the final leg to Deans Farm, the site of an earlier shrine that was destroyed during the reign of Henry VIII, the following day.

They started early in order to attend Sunday Mass at the church, where the shrine is housed in a chapel that will soon be redecorated with murals.

The shrine was built after the Reformation and moved to its current home in 1958.

Mr Colehan and Mr Ryan were kayaking for a total of almost 40 hours and passed through 21 locks, seven Parliamentary constituencies and three motorway crossings.

They were inspired by an 11-day walking pilgrimage from Walsingham in Norfolk to the church which Father Paul Martin, the parish priest, undertook this spring, raising £9,000.

More News:

Latest video from

Youngsters dazzle at music competition
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33