Scouts deliver

THE 89th Reading scouts are providing their Christmas post service for the delivery of cards in Caversham, Caversham Heights, Emmer Green and Caversham Park Village.

Bright red wooden post boxes can be found all over Caversham where you can post your cards, at a cost of 30p each, until December 14.

