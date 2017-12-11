NatWest to shut bank

CAVERSHAM is to lose its second bank in just over 18 months.

NatWest has announced it will close its branch in Bridge Street on June 18 next year.

It comes after Lloyds closed its branch, which was in the same road, in November last year.

NatWest said it taken the “difficult” decision to shut the branch but that it now offered its customers more ways to bank than ever.

A spokeswoman said: “Since 2012 we have seen the way in which people use NatWest Caversham branch change dramatically, with 88 per cent of customers now banking in other ways.

“Transactions have reduced by 31 per cent since 2012 with only 53 customers now visiting the branch on a weekly basis. Sixty-seven per cent of customers are now choosing to bank digitally with us on a regular basis instead.

“We are communicating with our customers affected by the closure and proactively contacting vulnerable customers and regular branch users.

“We have extended the time between announcing our decision and the branch closure to six months. This has been done so that we can ensure our customers have enough time to consider the right banking options for them and to give us time to support them one-to-one during the transition.”

The Lloyds bank was shut despite hundreds of people signing a petition opposing closure. The bank said the branch was no longer busy as more than 90 per cent of personal customers used other branches.