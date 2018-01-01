Monday, 01 January 2018

Muggers stab man

A MAN was stabbed during an attempted armed robbery in Caversham.

Police said the 57-year-old man was walking along an alleyway between Falkland Road and South View Avenue when he was approached by two men in hooded tops who demanded money.

When he said he had nothing to give, one of the men stabbed him in the chest with a sharp implement, believed to be a screwdriver. The offenders then fled.

The victim was treated in hospital for a stab wound that required stitches.

The incident happened at about 5.20pm on Tuesday, December 12.

Both offenders are described as being aged about 20. One was slim and wore a dark hooded top with the hood up and a scarf over his mouth.

The other was 5ft 7in and of a heavier build, wearing a hooded jacket or top with the hood pulled up and a scarf over his face. He was carrying a crossbow.

Police said the men are thought to have been hanging around the area before the attack.

Investigating officer Pc Adam Tarrant said: “Anyone in the area around this time who may have seen anything is asked to contact us as matter of urgency.”

If you have information, call police on 101, quoting reference number 43170369043.

