Study into whether cramped village school should move
PLANS to either move or improve Goring Primary
Monday, 08 January 2018
HEMDEAN House School in Caversham is offering a Christmas card recycling service.
Anyone can leave their cards at a bin inside the school gates until January 20.
These will be sent to the Woodland Trust, which will recycle them. The trust will plant a tree for every 1,000 cards that it recycles.
08 January 2018
