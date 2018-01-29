Kirton has the edge

THERE was only two points separating the top seven in Division 1 of the midweek Stableford at Caversham Heath on Wednesday of last week.

Lee Kirton claimed top spot with 36 points — halves of 17 and 19 points, including eight pars and one birdie. Runner-up was Jack Turrill with 35 points, but he will be kicking himself for a nil return on the last. Then came five players on all 34 points. Third place on countback went to Duncan Mee ahead of Stephen Beresford, Tony Gonzalez, Martin Chidgey and John Endersby.

Beresford and Gonzalez both ended with a bogey but Gonzalez also had a nil return on his card. Chidgey had a double on the last. Endersby bogeyed the last, but was hampered by three nil returns earlier in his round.

Division 2 winner was Javier Dieguez with 36 points. Second was Jim Willson with 34 points and third was Ben Stacey on countback from Tim Clarke, both with 31 points.