Neuroscience and education conference is coming to Caversham girls' school

FOR the past five years BrainCanDo has worked with researchers in educational neuroscience to develop practical teaching and learning strategies that have a strong neuroscientific evidence base.

BrainCanDo have entered an exciting time and are bridging the gap between neuroscience research and effective learning practices to improve cognitive performance and attainment, foster a love of learning and enable a healthy, productive approach to personal development.

The BrainCanDo 2018 conference “Pathways from neuroscience to the classroom” comes to Caversham on Thursday, March 15, at Queen Anne’s School.

The talks planned for the day are truly fascinating and include “Addressing current neuromyths in education” and “How emotional contagion impacts teenage peer groups in the classroom” — a session that is sure to spark an interest for many teachers and parents to find out more.

This is a one-day Continuing Professional Development-accredited conference where you will hear from leading figures in the field as they share their expertise on the value of neuroscience to education.

Attendees will also be given the opportunity to develop their teaching and learning toolkit.

Speakers include Professor Michael Thomas, director for the Centre for Educational Neuroscience at University College London, Dr Dean Burnett, neuroscientist and lecturer at Cardiff University and Guardian columnist, and Dr Joni Holmes of the MRC Cognition and Brain Sciences Unit at Cambridge University. For more information and tickets, visit the website www.braincando.com

About Queen Anne’s School

Queen Anne’s School for girls aged 11 to 18 is located in Henley Road, Caversham, and is rated “excellent” by the Independent Schools Inspectorate for both its academic achievements and personal development.

The 2017 inspection, carried out over two days, found that: “Queen Anne’s School pupils are educated to a high level in accordance with the school’s aim to promote excellence in all areas of education.” Combined with a learning culture of high aspirations, the school offers a rich programme of extra-curricular opportunities and excellence in the arts, drama, music and sport.

The next open morning at Queen Anne’s will take place on Friday, March 9, with tours from 9.30am. For more information and to reserve a place, visit www.qas.org.uk/bookanevent