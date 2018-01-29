Monday, 29 January 2018

Pupils learn meaning of gratitude

QUEEN Anne’s School in Caversham is working with scientists from Research Schools International on a project exploring the impact of gratitude on student wellbeing.

Research has shown that expressing gratitude regularly is linked to wellbeing and happiness and the Henley Road school wants to see how this translates and impacts its own community.

On January 10, the girls’ school welcomed Dr Christina Hinton, from Harvard University, to meet some of its sixth form pupils, the head of computer science and head of psychology to begin to design the project.

The girls plan to develop a “Gratitude” app that could be used by pupils so that they can easily take time every day to express their thanks to someone.

Pictured, above, are Thomas Lange, head of IT, Dr Christina Hinton, headteacher Julia Harrington, pupils Ellie Underwood and Isabelle Hudson, and Dr Amy Fancourt, head of psychology, and left, Mrs Harrington takes part in a discussion

