Garage raid

Monday, 05 February 2018
A MASKED knifeman raided a petrol station in Caversham.
Poice said the man kicked his way through a glass door at the Shell garage in George Street at about 9.45pm on Saturday.
He then went behind the counter and emptied money from the tills into a carrier bag and took a cash drawer. He then ran off.
Police are appealing for anyone with information to call them on 101, quoting reference 1457 27/1.
