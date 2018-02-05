Monday, 05 February 2018

Garage raid

A MASKED knifeman raided a petrol station in Caversham.

Poice said the man kicked his way through a glass door at the Shell garage in George Street at about 9.45pm on Saturday.

He then went behind the counter and emptied money from the tills into a carrier bag and took a cash drawer. He then ran off.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to call them on 101, quoting reference 1457 27/1.

