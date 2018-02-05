Monday, 05 February 2018

Surgery praised

BALMORE Park Surgery in Caversham has retained its “good” rating after an inspection.

The Care Quality Commission gave the Hemdean Road practice the second highest classification in all categories except safety, which was rated as “requires improvement”.

Professor Steve Field, chief inspector of general practice, recommended improvements in monitoring staff health needs, logging processes for blank prescriptions, training for non-clinical staff in relation to sepsis, improving the uptake of health checks for patients with a learning disability and to review and update practice policies.

The surgery, who has 17,000 registered patients, was rated good in terms of effectiveness, quality of care, responsiveness and leadership following the inspection in November.

