Monday, 12 February 2018

Crook is spared jail

A MAN from Shiplake has been spared prison after being caught with a bag full of stolen goods while serving a suspended sentence.

Paul Hutton, 37, of Westfield Crescent, was found with scores of items which had been stolen from a house in Cromwell Road, Caversham, just hours before on December 17.

Reading Crown Court heard how police had witnessed him emerging from bushes before running off towards the centre of Caversham.

Hutton admitted handling stolen goods.

Judge Maria Lamb ordered him to serve a community order and undertake a 12-month drug rehabilitation programme. He was also ordered to pay £85 in costs and carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.

