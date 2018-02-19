Goddard tops table

DAVID Stankard and Jack Turrill took the honours in the men’s Daily Mail Foursomes qualifier at Caversham Heath.

The duo recorded 37 points to win on countback from Calvin and Craig Hutt. Third were Tim Bicknell and Luke O’Brien, but they will be kicking themselves after having two nil returns on their card.

Jane and Sam Weller scored 38 points to win the Valentine’s Vase played off three-eighths handicap allowance. Duncan Mee and Lynne Rumbold were runners-up, on countback from Caroline and Daniel Dover, both with 35 points.

Anderson Goddard took top spot in Division 1 of the midweek Stableford with 37 points. Runner-up was Tony Gonzalez on countback from Lee Kirton, both with 35 points.

Division 2 winner was John Holdsworth with 34 points. Second was Mike Day on countback from Ben Storey, both with 33 points.