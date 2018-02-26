MP discusses cuts in nursery visit

Campaign fights threat of green belt development
CAMPAIGNERS are appealing for support to stop new ... [more]
Monday, 26 February 2018
READING East Labour MP Matt Rodda visited Caversham Nursery.
He met Lisa Bedlow (right), executive headteacher of the nursery and New Bridge Nursery School in Caversham, and Jo Budge, headteacher of Blagdon Nursery School, and discussed the challenges of proposed budget cuts to early years education.
Nurseries are placed within the same funding category as childminders under the new schools funding formula.
Mr Rodda said: “Reading’s nursery schools are outstanding but they face a series of extra costs which are threatening them at a time when they are already stretched because of government cuts.”
26 February 2018
