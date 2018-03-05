£21, 393 cheque presented to Poppy Appeal at shopping centre

THE Royal British Legion was presented with a cheque for £21,392.93, representing the amount collected in the Oracle shopping centre in Reading during the 2017 Poppy Appeal.

It was presented by Andy Briggs, general manager of the centre (right), to Pauline Palmer, the Poppy Appeal organiser for Caversham, with Oracle security officer Simon Hayward.

Mrs Palmer said: “The Legion is always so grateful to the management and staff at the Oracle for all the help and support they give to the appeal.

“Without their help and the help of the members and friends of the Caversham branch, Reading Rotary Club, Maiden Erlegh Rotary Club, Reading Lions and scouts and cubs, this magnificent total would be out of sight.

“I would also like to thank all the security staff at the centre who looked after the collectors so well and those who put the tables up and down each day and the management staff who co-ordinated the whole event with special thanks to Andy Briggs, who made us all feel so welcome.”