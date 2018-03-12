Children brave snow for dress-up fun

CHILDREN from the Heights Primary School in Caversham battled through snow dressed as characters for World Book Day.

There were pirates, Paddington Bear, mermaids and Matildas, several Harrys and Hermiones from Harry Potter, a Hobbit and an abundance of Willy Wonkas and Oompa Loompas.

The reception teaching team all dressed as Mr Men and Little Misses.

Headteacher Karen Edwards came as Miss Trunchbull from Matlilda and year one teacher Miss Hiles as Miss Honey.