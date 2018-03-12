Monday, 12 March 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Children brave snow for dress-up fun

Children brave snow for dress-up fun

CHILDREN from the Heights Primary School in Caversham battled through snow dressed as characters for World Book Day.

There were pirates, Paddington Bear, mermaids and Matildas, several Harrys and Hermiones from Harry Potter, a Hobbit and an abundance of Willy Wonkas and Oompa Loompas.

The reception teaching team all dressed as Mr Men and Little Misses.

Headteacher Karen Edwards came as Miss Trunchbull from Matlilda and year one teacher Miss Hiles as Miss Honey.

 

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33