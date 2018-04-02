Girl gives hair to help young cancer patient

A PUPIL at The Heights Primary School in Caversham has donated some of her hair to charity.

Ava Smith, six, had 7in of her locks cut off to be made into a wig for a young cancer patient by the Little Princess Trust.

He mother Hanna said: “Ava loved her long hair so we knew this was quite a sacrifice for her but she was adamant that she wanted to do it.

“It’s such a wonderful, kind, caring and selfless gesture and we couldn’t be more proud of her.”