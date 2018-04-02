School unveils pirate playground for reception children

A PLAYGROUND with a pirate theme has been officially opened at St Martin’s Catholic Primary School in Caversham.

Pupils dressed as buccaneers for the ribbon-cutting ceremony, which was performed by head of teaching and learning Sarah Bernto on Thursday last week.

The children did pirate-themed activities for the rest of the day.

The new equipment, which includes a wooden boat and train, was installed last month and is used by the school’s youngest pupils in Lima class.

Class teacher Sharon Greenwood said: “Thanks to the support of our parents we have got this wonderful gift. There is something for the children to concentrate on when they are playing and that is what reception children need. We are so happy.”

The playground cost £6,000, which was raised by the school’s parent and staff association with events including discos, Christmas and summer fairs, a second-hand bike sale and cinema nights.

Zoe de la Pascua, a member of the association, said: “I’m so grateful to everybody who dedicates their time so generously to our events.

“It’s wonderful to see our fund-raising efforts come together and I’m thrilled that the transformation of the reception year playground will benefit our children for years to come.”

Margot Buller, who is executive head of the school in Pendennis Avenue as well as St Anne’s Catholic Primary School in Washington Road, said: “Playing outside is fundamental to the social and physical wellbeing of our students and this new play area will help them to thrive and learn in a fun environment.

“We are lucky to have such supportive parents and the association to make all this possible. It’s what makes our school a special place for children, staff and the parent community.”