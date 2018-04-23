Monday, 23 April 2018

No cheap housing

A DEVELOPER wants to build 42 flats and houses in Caversham without an “affordable” element.

Henley Road Ltd was awarded planning permission for the scheme in Henley Road, near the junction with Ruskin and All Hallows’ Road, in December.

Under Reading Borough Council policy, developers are expected to provide a 30 per cent “affordable” element on new schemes with rents or purchase prices fixed below the market rate.

The company will have to submit a report explaining why the affordable housing would be unviable.

