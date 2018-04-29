I HAVE lived in Caversham for 15 years. I work for Home-Start Reading, the family support charity, and am also co-owner, with my husband, of a small design business. Our children all attend local state schools.

I became active in local politics when I saw the damage the Conservative government’s cuts are doing to our schools and public services. Through my activism in Caversham I have seen that Reading Borough Council’s Labour group work extremely hard to preserve services like libraries, parks and children’s centres that councils elsewhere have closed or handed over to the voluntary sector.

I love living here and am hugely proud of our fantastic local businesses and community groups. Since my selection last year I have been working to promote local enterprise and engage with and celebrate our volunteer organisations. I have also successfully lobbied the council to ringfence the developer’s contributions from St Martin’s Precinct, guaranteeing that the money will be used to improve road layout and safety in Caversham.

If elected I pledge to continue listening, helping, and championing Caversham ward.