I have lived in the Caversham Ward for 18 years. I am passionate about involving local people in decisions made on their behalf and have a particular interest in supporting carers and older people and campaigning for local facilities to be accessible to all.

My background is in social work and I currently work as an advocate. I am committed to voluntary work and have previously spent three years volunteering at Reading CAB and, more recently, with the RVA Campaign to End Loneliness — a campaign I feel strongly about.

As a regular bus user I also feel strongly about the importance of local bus services, especially for people with young children and those with mobility issues.

Caversham needs elected members who are visible and active to represent us, and a strong voice on the council to make sure we have plans that meet the needs of all our residents.

If elected, I will work tirelessly to make Caversham a better place to live, and will look forward to working closely with local community groups and businesses to make our concerns heard loud and clear in the council chamber. I am committed to speaking up for our local environment and green spaces and local services.