I BECAME acquainted with liberal politics as a teenager, and have retained that affinity though all the ups and downs of the party in the intervening years.

I was educated at Peter Symonds School in Winchester and Nottingham University where I graduated in electrical engineering.

After spending a few years as an electrical commissioning engineer I moved to London to join a petrochemical contractor, who decided in 1974 to move the company to Reading and I have been a resident of Emmer Green since then.

My wife and I have been involved in various choirs ever since and for three years I was a governor at Caversham Park Primary School, where I began to understand the pressures placed on teachers and staff though policy changes.

I have previously volunteered at a local respite centre for disabled children and I am a regular church-goer. Currently I am the treasurer of my church.

If elected I would focus on helping those on the lowest incomes, trying to keep our neighbourhood safe, providing suitable accommodation for as many families as possible and improving our environment and our local services.

