Monday, 30 April 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Drunk men spared jail

TWO men from Caversham have avoided jail after a drunken crime spree.

Samuel Ward, 26, of Mead Close, and Matthew Bullion, 33, of Tymawr, were sentenced at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday last week.

They both admitted a number of offences, including assault, criminal damage and making threats to cause fear of violence, on December 10 last year,

The pair abused the landlady at the Prince of Wales pub and snapped a pool cue before turning up at the Crown, near Caversham bridge where they threatened to destroy the pub if staff did not give them £2,000.

A 16-week prison sentence had been prepared for Ward but after the court heard he had been suffering from severe mental health issues he was fined £400.

Bullion was given a community service order.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33