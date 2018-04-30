Drunk men spared jail

TWO men from Caversham have avoided jail after a drunken crime spree.

Samuel Ward, 26, of Mead Close, and Matthew Bullion, 33, of Tymawr, were sentenced at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday last week.

They both admitted a number of offences, including assault, criminal damage and making threats to cause fear of violence, on December 10 last year,

The pair abused the landlady at the Prince of Wales pub and snapped a pool cue before turning up at the Crown, near Caversham bridge where they threatened to destroy the pub if staff did not give them £2,000.

A 16-week prison sentence had been prepared for Ward but after the court heard he had been suffering from severe mental health issues he was fined £400.

Bullion was given a community service order.