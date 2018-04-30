All set for local elections...

VOTERS will go to the polls in local elections next Thursday.

Thirteen seats will be contested in Reading Borough Council elections, including one in each of the Caversham, Thames and Peppard wards.

Currently the authority is run by Labour with 31 of its 46 members. The rest is made up of 10 Conservatives, three Greens and two Liberal Democrats.

Elections are being held in 15 of the 16 wards.

The authority holds its election by thirds, meaning a third of councillors are elected every year in a four-year cycle with one year off. All polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm.

The Caversham ward will have a new member as incumbent Rachel Chrisp (Lab) is not standing for re-election.

The candidates are Adele Barnett-Ward (Lab), David Foster (Green), James Partington (Con) and Jo Ramsay (Lib Dem).

Voters will be able to go to the polls at New Bridge Nursery School, in Montague Street, Thameside Primary School, in Harley Road, The Weller Centre, in Amersham Road, and Caversham Primary School, in Hemdean Road.

The Peppard ward will see incumbent Simon Robinson (Con) look to retain his seat.

The other candidates are Peter Boardley (Lib Dem), Doug Cresswell (Green), Benjamin Perry (Labour) and Wendy Thomson (Women’s Equality Party).

The polling stations for the ward are Emmer Green Youth and Community Centre, in St Barnabas’s Road, The Milestone Centre in Northbrook Road, and Micklands Primary School, in Micklands Road.

David Stevens (Con) is seeking re-election in the Thames ward.

He is being challenged by Sarah Mcnamara (Green), Brian Murphy (Lab) and Guy Penman (Lib Dem).

The polling stations for the ward are Highdown School, in Surley Row, St Andrew’s Hall, in Albert Road, and Caversham Primary School, in Hemdean Road.

Meanwhile, 18 seats are being contested for Wokingham Borough Council. The authority also holds its elections by thirds.

The council is currently Conservative-led, with 45 councillors. There are also seven Liberal Democrats, one Labour and one independent.

This includes the Remenham, Wargrave and Ruscombe ward.

It will be contested by Graham Howe (Con), Stuart Crainer (Lab) and Yonni Wilson (Lib Dem) who are looking to replace incumbent Bob Pitts (Con), who is standing down after moving to the Isle of Wight last year.

Polling stations will be at Remenham village hall, in Remenham Church Lane, the Old Pavilion in Recreation Road, Wargrave, Crazies Hill village hall, Hare Hatch village hall and Loddon Hall, in Loddon Hall Road, Twyford.

These will be open from 7am to 10pm.

• For full coverage of election night, live updates will be posted on www.henleystandard.co.uk with full analysis and reaction in the Henley Standard.