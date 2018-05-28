GP surgery to be closed

Hat-trick for Hairy Legs champ
A BOY notched up a hat-trick of victories in ... [more]
Tuesday, 29 May 2018
A GP practice in Caversham is to close in June after the operator struggled to recruit enough doctors and staff.
One Medical Group, which took charge of Priory Avenue Surgery two years ago and was due to run it until 2026, has terminated its contract with the Berkshire West NHS Clinical Commissioning Group.
The practice was put into special measures last year after inspectors ruled it didn’t have enough staff or effective procedures to monitor and improve quality and safety. About 6,000 patients are enrolled.
28 May 2018
More News:
Women walk through the night for cancer charity
A TEAM of staff from a Wargrave school raised ... [more]
Police under fire again for lack of presence in village
POLICING in Sonning Common has been criticised by ... [more]
