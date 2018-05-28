Tuesday, 29 May 2018

GP surgery to be closed

A GP practice in Caversham is to close in June after the operator struggled to recruit enough doctors and staff.

One Medical Group, which took charge of Priory Avenue Surgery two years ago and was due to run it until 2026, has terminated its contract with the Berkshire West NHS Clinical Commissioning Group.

The practice was put into special measures last year after inspectors ruled it didn’t have enough staff or effective procedures to monitor and improve quality and safety. About 6,000 patients are enrolled.

