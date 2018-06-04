Cemetery revamp

A NEW purpose-built office is being constructed at the Henley Road Cemetery and Crematorium in Caversham.

The building will include office space, a waiting room, sales suite and new public toilets as well as a strong room which will hold all of Reading’s birth, death and marriage records since 1837.

Reading Borough Council has contracted Beard Construction to work on the site of the old public toilet block, close to the cemetery entrance, and the project is expected to be finished by December.

The current offices and waiting room space are no longer fit for purpose and the closure of Yeomanry House, the Reading Register Office in Castle Hill, at the end of this year means a new strong room is needed.

Sarah Hacker, the council’s lead member for consumer services, said: “We are working hard with the contractors to minimise disruption to the service’s daily operations.”