Monday, 04 June 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Traders meet

TRADERS in Caversham are to discuss ways of boosting business.

Representatives of shops, restaurants, cafés, bars, gyms, beauty salons and other businesses will meet at the Tipsy Bean café in Prospect Street on Wednesday.

The social event has been organised by the Caversham Traders Association.

A spokeswoman said: “We will be getting together to discuss ways of promoting the ‘shop local’ message.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33