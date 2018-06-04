Traders meet

Boys can wear skirts to school... but not shorts
TEENAGE boys have been told they can’t wear ... [more]
Monday, 04 June 2018
TRADERS in Caversham are to discuss ways of boosting business.
Representatives of shops, restaurants, cafés, bars, gyms, beauty salons and other businesses will meet at the Tipsy Bean café in Prospect Street on Wednesday.
The social event has been organised by the Caversham Traders Association.
A spokeswoman said: “We will be getting together to discuss ways of promoting the ‘shop local’ message.”
04 June 2018
