Triathlete raises £1,000 for MDN charity

A MAN from Caversham took part in his first triathlon in aid of a motor neurone disease charity.

Scott Milliken, 27, (above left) completed a 750m swim, 20km cycle and 5km run at the event in Banbury.

He was competing in memory of Keith Brassett, the father of his partner Jenny Woolfson, who died of MND in March, three years after his diagnosis.

Mr Milliken, who works for a pharmaceutical company, said: “He was a kind and generous man, who made friends wherever he went and who had an optimism that not even MND could disturb.”

He raised more than £1,000, which will go to MND Scotland because Mr Brassett was a self-employed engineer who lived in Glasgow, not far from North Ayrshire, where Mr Milliken is originally from.

MND is a rapidly progressing terminal illness, which stops signals from the brain reaching the muscles. This may cause someone to lose the ability to walk, talk, eat, drink or breathe unaided.

Mr Milliken said: “Keith and his partner Vivienne (above right) benefited greatly from the services offered by MND Scotland during his illness. He was able to borrow equipment such as hoists and eyegaze machinery as well as holidaying in a fully accessible chalet in Oban.

“Keith was hopeful that a cure for MND would be found to prevent future generations suffering the same fate.”

Ms Woolfson and her sister Deborah have raised more £2,500 for the charity.