MP commends firefighters

READING East MP Matt Rodda visited the Caversham Road fire station to meet the firefighters and find out more about the l work they do.

He also accompanied two fire safety inspection officers on a fire safety visit in the area.

Mr Rodda said: “I am grateful to the Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service for the excellent service it provides for residents 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

“I extend my thanks to the whole team for an eye-opening visit and the opportunity to see first-hand the excellent work they do within our community.”

