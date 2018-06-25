MP commends firefighters

Soul singer helps make village festival Ella-F success
THE artistic director of Goring Gap Festival has ... [more]
Monday, 25 June 2018
READING East MP Matt Rodda visited the Caversham Road fire station to meet the firefighters and find out more about the l work they do.
He also accompanied two fire safety inspection officers on a fire safety visit in the area.
Mr Rodda said: “I am grateful to the Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service for the excellent service it provides for residents 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
“I extend my thanks to the whole team for an eye-opening visit and the opportunity to see first-hand the excellent work they do within our community.”
25 June 2018
