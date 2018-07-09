School cuts fence size

A SCHOOL has submitted revised plans to fence off part of a recreation ground for exclusive use by its pupils.

Residents were upset at proposals by the Heights Primary School to use more than 2,000 sq m of Westfield Park, which is adjacent to its temporary site off Gosbrook Road in Lower Caversham.

Reading Borough Council asked the school to produce an alternative plan so it has reduced the proposed fended-off area to 1,930 sq m.

The free school currently uses part of the neighbouring St Anne’s Primary School field for informal play at lunch and break times but this is no longer enough as the school roll is growing.

The school is being forced to expand in order to take pupils until August 2020 as it awaits a proposed move to a permanent site at Mapledurham playing fields in Caversham.

There were more than 350 objections from residents, who formed the Friends of Westfield Park, to the original plans.

The school says it would use the area for 11.5 hours a week during term-time only and it would be available to the community at other timess.

Once it relocates, the railings would be removed and the grass area reinstated.