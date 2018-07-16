Have your say on extending Caversham conservation area

A CONSULTATION on an extension of the St Peters Conservation Area in Caversham has opened.

The proposals mean it could now include Caversham Bridge, Bridge Street, and the area around the Church Road, Church Street and Bridge Road Junction. Other minor extensions are proposed in two places along Church Road.

New developments and alterations in a conservation area have to take into account the area’s special architectural and historical qualities.

Caversham and District Residents Association have prepared the review with helpf rom Reading Conservation Area Advisory Committee, Historic England and Reading Borough Council.

Members of the association will be available at Caversham Church Fete, at Caversham Court Gardens, from 1pm on Saturday (14) to discuss the proposed extension.

The consultation deadline is 5pm on September 14. To respond, visit www.reading.gov.uk/stpeterscaconsultation

