Road closure

Monday, 16 July 2018
A STREET in Caversham is to close for two days for resurfacing work.
Caversham Park Road will be shut in both directions from 9.30am to 3.30pm on July 31 and August 1 while the work is carried out by Reading Borough Council’s contractors. Signed diversions will be in place.
16 July 2018
