Monday, 16 July 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Pet advice

A CAMPAIGN to promote responsible dog ownership has been launched.

Lisa Clements, Reading Borough Council’s animal warden, is visiting parks to give advice and support to pet owners and raise awareness of the problem of dog fouling.

She will be at Bugs Bottom in Caversham at noon on August 2.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33