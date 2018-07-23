Monday, 23 July 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Beer festival

THE Caversham Rock ‘n’ Ale Festival will return for its sixth year tomorrow (Saturday).

It will be held at St Anne’s School playing fields on Washington Road starting at 6.30pm and the music will end at 11pm.

The event is raising money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Tickets are £10 for adults and £5 for under-16s from 0118 958 4498.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33