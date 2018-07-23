Beer festival

Antisocial behaviour is being tackled, say police
ANTISOCIAL behaviour by youngsters in Sonning ... [more]
Monday, 23 July 2018
THE Caversham Rock ‘n’ Ale Festival will return for its sixth year tomorrow (Saturday).
It will be held at St Anne’s School playing fields on Washington Road starting at 6.30pm and the music will end at 11pm.
The event is raising money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.
Tickets are £10 for adults and £5 for under-16s from 0118 958 4498.
