Nursery ordered to improve

A NURSERY in Caversham has been criticised by Ofsted following a complaint made by a member of the public.

Banana Moon Day Nursery, in Gosbrook Road, was deemed “inadequate” in all areas by inspectors in March.

They returned unannounced on June 21 and issued a welfare requirements notice, after a complaint was made saying it was not meeting requirements to improve set out in the Ofsted report.

The watchdog gave the 64-place nursery 11 areas that need to be addressed. It said staff needed to know how to recognise signs of abuse and neglect and some of the equipment was not fit for purpose.

The nursery, which opened in 2016, was given until today (Friday) to make improvements, which also include managing children’s behaviour, safeguarding policies, procedures for complaints and learning experiences.

Concerns have also been raised with Ofsted regarding the nursery on two other occasions, in March and April.

The inspection in March found staff failed to manage children appropriately and their supervision was ineffective.