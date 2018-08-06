Teenager brings animals to life with just a flick of the wrist

A TEENAGER who loves animals is staging her first exhibition in Caversham.

Lauren Philliban, 18, specialises in combining watercolour and ink and has produced 20 pieces to go on display at Caversham Picture Framer.

They include prints and original paintings of chickens, African elephants, cows, pugs and puffins.

Lauren, who lives in Maidenhead, says: “I have always been fascinated by animals.

“We have had horses and dogs and I liked to sketch them and then it was other people’s and it grew from there.”

Lauren begins her pieces by sketching out the animals before painting them and adding a splatter of colour to reflect their personality.

She takes commissions and it was a client who suggested to the shop in Church Lane that it should display her work, which ranges in price from £25 to £175.

The exhibition runs from tomorrow (Saturday) to August 31. Opening hours are 10am to 5pm (Monday to Friday) and 10am to 4pm (Saturday). It is closed on Sundays.