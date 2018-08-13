Monday, 13 August 2018

Homes raided

A WATCH, handbag and cash was stolen in two burglaries in Caversham.

Money was stolen from a house in Hemdean Road at about 7.36pm on Thursday last week and a neighbouring property was broken into between 11am on Friday and 6am on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a house in Cromwell Road, Henley, was broken into between 3.30pm on July 29 and 9am the following day but nothing was stolen.

